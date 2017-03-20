Singapore-headquartered lessor BOC Aviation has placed an order for two more Airbus A320-200s for delivery this year.

BOC said an unnamed Asian airline has already committed to take the aircraft on lease.

“The addition of this pair of A320ceo aircraft reflects its enduring popularity with our customer base, given the reliability and fuel-efficiency it provides,” BOC Aviation MD and CEO Robert Martin said.

He went on to describe A320 family aircraft as a “strong workhorse” and “a core component” of BOC’s fleet.

Following this latest transaction, BOC Aviation will have acquired a total of 367 Airbus aircraft, including 330 from the A320 family and 28 A330s.

The lessor has a portfolio of 483 aircraft (owned, managed and on order). As of Dec. 31, 2016, its customer base spanned 68 airlines in 32 countries.

