Irish lessor Avolon delivered seven Airbus A320neo aircraft in 4Q 2017, including four to China’s Tianjin Airlines. Avolon became the third largest aircraft lessor worldwide in 2017, following its April purchase of CIT Group’s leasing arm, which brought in 334 aircraft formerly owned by CIT, as well as a further 133 aircraft CIT had ordered or committed to purchase. Avolon is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of China’s Bohai Capital Holding. Bohai, a subsidiary of ...
