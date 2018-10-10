Lufthansa and Ryanair’s Austria-based LCC LaudaMotion have agreed to end an aircraft leasing dispute that escalated in July. Both companies now can avoid a Nov. 18 court hearing in London. On Oct. 9, the two carriers confirmed they have agreed that LaudaMotion will redeliver nine aircraft to Lufthansa between Dec. 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019. According to the statement, on that basis the parties have settled the litigation between them regarding the disputed termination ...
