Bombardier has signed a firm purchase agreement with Denmark-based Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) for two Q400 turboprops, for lease to Kenyan LCC Jambojet. Based on list prices, the order is valued at approximately $64 million.

The order was already on Bombardier’s 3Q orderbook as being assigned to an undisclosed customer.

The contract takes NAC’s Q400 portfolio to 87 aircraft, making it the largest fleet owner and lessor of the type in the world.

Kennya Airways’ subsidiary Jambojet operates a series of domestic routes from its base in Nairobi and about 30% of its customers are first-time flyers. The new lease will take the carrier’s fleet of Q400s to three, from two different lessors.

“The Q400 aircraft's performance and economics have been exceptional as we position ourselves for rapid growth,” Jambojet CEO Willem Hondius said. “We are looking at retiring our narrowbody fleet and transitioning to an all-Q400 fleet by end of this year. We are confident that the Q400 aircraft will allow us to implement our growth strategy as we strive to launch new routes and to respond to the anticipated increase in demand.”

In addition to its Q400s, the carrier operates two Boeing 737-300s.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com