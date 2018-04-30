Kenya Airways is adding capacity as it prepares take back two Boeing 787-8s and three 777-300ERs as their leases expire over the next two years.

The 787-8s that were on a three-year wet lease arrangement with Oman Air will return in 2019 and the 777s that were leased to Turkish Airlines will return in 2019/20.

CEO Sebastian Mikosz told ATW the SkyTeam member—which leased out the aircraft as part of its restructuring plan—is not sure what to do with the three larger 777-300ERs when their leases expire.

“This creates a big question mark of what to do with them—what is the most optimal solution for these aircraft,” Mikosz said. He said there is an oversupply of 777s in the global market. “And I don’t believe we can find an airline that pays the good lease rates. So we may be able to use those for ourselves.”

The East Africa-based carrier operates in a very competitive environment; however, Mikosz said its financial restructuring plan has paid off significantly. “But it has not ended the process of healing Kenya Airways,” he said. “We must continue to fix revenue and cost issues, among many other necessary measures.”

Kenya Airways will launch daily Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta-New York JFK services Oct. 28, 2018. “The launch of our first route to the US—New York JFK—is the first element of change. It’s a very nice moment because it’s an element of growth.”

