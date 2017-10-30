The global commercial aviation market, by 2036, will require 42,000 new passenger aircraft and 800 new freighters, at a financing investment of $4.3 trillion, according to a world fleet forecast released Oct. 30 by Ireland-based aircraft lessor Avolon. Avolon expects the world jet airliner fleet will double by 2036, to 51,800 aircraft total, with over 16,000 aircraft, or 64% of aircraft now operating, to retire in the next two decades. Of the forecast deliveries, 40% will be fleet ...
