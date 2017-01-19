Hong Kong-based China Aircraft Leasing Group (CALC) delivered 18 aircraft in 2016. Additionally, the lessor completed rental realization transactions for 14 aircraft over the year.

The company expects to deliver at least 17 new aircraft in 2017.

CALC’s 2016 customers included Air Macau, China Eastern Airlines, Vietnamese low-cost carrier (LCC) Jetstar Pacific, Chinese LCC Lucky Air, Turkish LCC Pegasus Airlines, Chinese carrier Sichuan Airlines and Chinese LCC West Air. All received A320ceo aircraft. On Dec. 29, CALC signed a long-term lease agreement with Hawaiian Airlines for an A321neo, scheduled for delivery in 2018.

CALC has 92 Airbus A320 family aircraft on order backlog, all scheduled for delivery by 2022. Out of combined orders for 144 A320 family aircraft (including 36 originally placed in October 2012, 100 placed in December 2014, and four additional aircraft between December 2015 and January 2016), 52 have been delivered as of Dec. 31, 2016, including one A319ceo, 48 A320ceos, and three A321ceos. Aircraft still to be delivered include 15 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, three A321ceos and one A321neo.

As of Dec. 31, CALC’s portfolio comprised 81 aircraft, which also included five Boeing 737NGs and four A330 family aircraft. The lessor expects its fleet to expand to 173 aircraft by 2022.

“[In 2016 we] extended our presence in new markets including Japan and US, which will fuel future demand for our aircraft service,” CALC deputy CEO and CCO Winnie Liu said. “Going forward, we will continue to uphold our … vision to go global.”

Additionally, at the Farnborough Airshow in July 2016, CALC entered into a non-binding cooperative framework agreement with Hong Kong-based investment group Friedmann Pacific Asset Management to acquire 30 to 60 ARJ21-700 series aircraft from the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), an order valued at $2.3 billion if all options are exercised and reportedly the largest single commercial order for ARJ21-700 aircraft in COMAC’s history.

