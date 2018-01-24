GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) is attempting to steer a middle course between picking up new assets and portfolios of aircraft from competitors, while not allowing the thrill of the mergers & acquisitions (M&A) sector stampede it into unwise deals, president and CEO Alec Burger said Jan. 24.

After making substantial purchases of new-generation narrowbody aircraft in recent years, 2018 would probably be a year of consolidation for GECAS, he said.

The company largely focuses on the single-aisle market, but is open to taking on turboprops or regional jets on an opportunistic basis, he said.

Asked at the Annual Global Airfinance Conference in Dublin if the company is open to picking up a rival’s portfolio of aircraft if it becomes available, he replied, “Absolutely. If there’s the right opportunity, we would take a look at it.”

Airlines across the board are feeling positive and demand for aircraft is “incredibly strong.”

However, he cautioned, “You have to buy stuff that the airlines are going to want for 25 years, not what the OEMs are trying to ram down your throat. You need great self-discipline. Don’t try to rush it. Take your time and you’ll do very well in this business.”

He added, “We will be extremely aggressive if we see something [suitable], but there can’t be a mentality of ‘growth at any cost.’ That’s got businesses in this industry into trouble in the past.”

Remarking on whether there were any currently compelling deals in the market, he added: “It’s hard to get M&A right; most times, it goes wrong. You must be very disciplined about M&A. You can get ‘deal fever’ setting in. You have to be sure it makes sense over the long term.”

