French Caribbean carrier Air Caraïbes has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350-900, making it the first French airline to operate the type.

The aircraft, on lease from Netherlands-based AerCap, is scheduled to make its first commercial flight to Pointe-à-Pitre and Fort-de-France March 2.

Air Caraïbes plans to operate its A350 XWB alongside the A330s it already has in service on Paris-French Caribbean routes.

Air Caraibes is headquartered in Guadeloupe and has its main base at Pointe-a-Pitre International Airport. It operates Caribbean inter-island routes and links French Guiana, Guadeloupe and Martinique with Paris.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com