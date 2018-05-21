The European Union (EU) and the US are moving closer to a long-awaited agreement to remove time limits from wet-leasing contracts after the European Council gave the European Commission the green light to negotiate with its US counterpart. The EU and the US have disagreed over wet-leasing since 2008, when the EU imposed a time limit—of seven months, renewable once—on how long EU carriers could wet-lease aircraft from non-EU carriers, prompting the US to follow suit. This was ...
