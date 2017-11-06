Swiss International Air Lines’ (SWISS) subsidiary Edelweiss Air will add three leased Lufthansa Airbus A320s from Macquarie Group as part of its expansion plans. The Swiss airline will take delivery of two A320s in April 2018 and the third aircraft in June 2018.

In July, Edelweiss announced plans to expand its network by 20% in summer 2018, adding 11 new destinations and reaching a total of 62 destinations in 28 countries.

Edelweiss plans to use the leased A320s to eight new destinations on short- and medium-haul routes. It will also increase frequencies from Switzerland airports, including Zurich, to daily services to Las Palmas and Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands, and Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

During 2018, the carrier will also add two former SWISS A340-300s to its fleet.

By the end of 2018, Edelweiss expects to operate nine A320s, two A330-300s and four A340-300s.

Edelweiss Air transports 1.8 million passengers per year.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at