Chorus Aviation Capital (CAC), the aircraft leasing subsidiary of Halifax-based Chorus Aviation, said Jan. 4 that its Ireland-based subsidiary has delivered two new Bombardier Q400 turboprops placed on long-term lease to Ethiopian Airlines.

Ethiopian Airlines’ turboprop fleet includes 10 owned and four leased-in Q400s, with six additional wholly owned Q400s on order, according to Aviation Week Fleet Discovery data as of Dec. 14, 2017.

The carrier’s total fleet of 95 aircraft also comprises six Airbus A350s, 21 Boeing 787s, four 777-300ERs, six 777-200LRs, 18 737s, two 757s, five 767-300ERS and six 777-200F/LR freighters.

Additionally, Ethiopian has placed orders for 18 additional A350s, up to 35 737 MAX 8s, four more 777-200F/LR freighters; and two 787-9s to be leased through Netherlands-based AerCap.

CAC’s deal with Ethiopian was originally announced in late November 2017. At the time, CAC president Steve Ridolfi said the transaction “extend[s] our global reach to our sixth continent: Africa.”

Chorus Aviation Capital launched Jan. 4, 2017, as the regional aircraft leasing arm of Chorus Aviation, which also owns Canadian regional carriers Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Airways. The company specializes in regional jet and turboprop aircraft in the 70- to 135-seat range.

“In a short period of time, we have established a strong market position in the regional aircraft leasing sector,” Chorus president and CEO Joe Randell said. “Together with the 41 regional aircraft under lease in the CPA [capacity purchase agreement with Air Canada, operating as Air Canada Express], Chorus has grown its portfolio of leased aircraft to 62 airplanes worth approximately C$1.2 billion [$958 million].”

CAC’s 2017 leasing customer portfolio included four CRJ1000s to Spanish regional carrier Air Nostrum, six ATR 72-600s (leased to Virgin Australia and UK regional carrier Flybe), three Q400s (leased to Falcon Aviation Services), two Embraer E195s (leased to Azul Brazilian Airlines), and two E190s (one to KLM Cityhopper and three to Aeromexico Connect).

