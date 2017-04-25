Halifax-based Chorus Aviation Capital, the leasing arm of Chorus Aviation, will acquire six ATR 72-600 turboprops with attached leases from Singapore-based lessor Avation PLC. Chorus Aviation is the parent company of Canadian regional carrier Jazz Aviation.

Three of the 72-600s are on lease with UK-based regional carrier Flybe; the other three aircraft are leased to Virgin Australia.

Chorus said the ATRs are between one and four years of age, with “the aggregate purchase price for the aircraft … consistent with current market values for similar aircraft.” The deal is expected to close by the end of the June.

“This investment further demonstrates the targeted expansion and growth strategy for Chorus into regional aircraft leasing,” Chorus president and CEO Joe Randell said.

Avation PLC ordered five ATR 72-600s at the Singapore Airshow in February 2016, a transaction valued at $130 million at the time. That order increased the number of ATR-72-600s ordered by Avation PLC to 35. As of March 31, Avation PLC customers had 18 72-600s in operation with customers; nine aircraft are still on order.

Avation PLC delivered the first of five 72-600s to Flybe in September 2015; the aircraft were subsequently incorporated in to Flybe partner Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) between 2015 and 2016, based at Stockholm Arlanda airport where they flew selected SAS domestic and regional routes.

Virgin Australia operates 14 leased ATR aircraft, including eight 72-600s and six 72-500s.

