Guangzhou-based China Southern Airlines has agreed to lease five Boeing 787-9s from Air Lease Corp. (ALC), the Los Angeles-based lessor said.

The aircraft will be powered by GE Aviation GEnx engines. Deliveries of the leased 787-9s to China Southern will start in the 2019 first quarter. The airline will receive three of the 787-9s in 2019 and two in 2020, according to ALC.

China Southern currently operates 10 787-8s. It announced in a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing in October 2016 that it was ordering 12 787-9s, but these orders are not yet listed by Boeing. Those deliveries are slated to start in 2018. It is not clear whether the five ALC 787-9s are considered part of those 12 787-9s or are in addition to them.

ALC has ordered 46 787s and has so far taken delivery of three, all GEnx-powered 787-9s, according to Boeing. The lessor still has 17 787-9 orders unfilled, including 11 designated to be powered by GEnx engines, according to Boeing.

