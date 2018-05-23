China’s Ruili Airlines has sealed deals with four lessors to lease 15 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to accelerate its fleet expansion pace.

The four lessors—AVIC International Leasing Co., Huaxia Financial Leasing Co., China Development Bank Leasing and SMBC Aviation Capital—are scheduled to begin deliveries of the leased MAXs in 2019.

Launched in May 2014, Ruili operates a fleet of 16 aircraft on 47 domestic routes and three international routes, with 84 daily flights to 31 destinations. The carrier plans to expand its fleet to 20 aircraft by the end of this year, 40 by 2020 and 80 by 2025.

Separately, the Kunming-based carrier also signed aircraft equipment contracts with RECARO Aircraft Seating, Rockwell Collins, Zodiac Aerospace, Panasonic Avionics and Thales Avionics to provide MAX seats, aircraft avionics equipment, aircraft kitchen, IFE systems and assorted electronics equipment.