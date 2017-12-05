China’s ICBC Leasing has ordered 55 Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) C919s, becoming the biggest customer for the aircraft. ICBC Leasing is a subsidiary of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. In 2011, ICBC Leasing ordered 45 C919s. To date, COMAC has received orders for 785 of the type. The C919 made its inaugural flight on May 5 and launched its third flight in November. However, COMAC test flight engineering director You Liyan has told local press it ...
