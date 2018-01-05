Hong Kong-based lessor China Aircraft Leasing Group (CALC) has signed a purchase agreement for 15 A320neos, valued at $1.63 billion at list prices. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery from 2022-2023.

The transaction follows an order for 50 A320neos in late December 2017.

CALC’s total order book with Airbus will increase to 217 aircraft plus the 15 A320neos.

CALC currently operates a total fleet of 107 aircraft; its backlog after the new order stands at 193 aircraft, comprising 143 Airbus and 50 Boeing aircraft.

Separately, the company also signed a purchase and leaseback agreement with PDP financing with Latin American LCC group Viva Air, based in Panama, for five A320-200ceo family aircraft, scheduled for delivery between 2018 and 2019.

“In recent years, the aviation market in Latin America has flourished due to the increase in travel and tourism,” CALC CEO Mike Poon said. “Further expansion into this market is part of the wider push of our globalization initiative.