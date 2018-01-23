CDB Aviation reported 162 aircraft transactions in 2017, propelling the wholly owned subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co. into the aircraft leasing business big leagues.

Based in Dublin, CDB Aviation made a considerable splash at the Paris Air Show in June 2017, signing MOUs for 105 new aircraft, a $12.6 billion investment the company firmed in September. The lessor said it was its best yearly operational performance to-date.

During the year, in addition to the orders, CDB Aviation delivered 38 aircraft to 15 airlines and sold 19. By year-end, the lessor’s fleet comprised 215 owned and managed aircraft, and 184 committed aircraft in backlog with Airbus and Boeing.

CDB Aviation’s 2017 orders included transactions for 30 A320neos, 15 A321neos, 52 737 MAXs and eight 787s. Additionally, at the Dubai Air Show in November, CDB Aviation firmed a previously undisclosed purchase agreement—originally signed in 2014—for another 45 A320neo family aircraft.

“By confirming [the] order for 90 A320neos, we have doubled our overall order position for the [A320neo] family,” CDB Aviation president and CEO Peter Chang said at the time.

“Throughout this past year, the CDB Aviation team achieved several major milestones on our path to building a … global aircraft lessor,” Chang said Jan. 23, citing the company’s goals of expanding global operations, diversification of funding sources and aircraft portfolio growth. “Backed by our shareholder China Development Bank, we are shaping the future of aviation finance,” Chang said.

Among its 2017 operational highlights CDB Aviation noted the company had been guaranteed “unconditionally and irrevocably … a $3 billion medium-term note program, under which $800 million was drawn down.”

CDB Aviation’s owned and managed fleet include Airbus A320ceo family aircraft (39% of the aircraft total), Boeing 737 NG models (32%), A320neo family aircraft (1%), A330-200s/300s (13%), 777-300ERs (3%), 747-400SFs (2%) and Embraer E190-100LRs (10%). The company’s customer base includes airlines in China, Japan, Taiwan, India, Singapore, Philippines, Kenya, UAE, Europe, Russia, Mexico and South America.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com