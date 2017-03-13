CDB Aviation Lease Finance, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing, has ordered 30 Boeing 737 MAXs. The order, valued at $3.3 billion at list prices, was previously listed by Boeing as being placed by an unidentified customer.

“The 30 Boeing 737 MAXs in our portfolio provide the competitive advantages of fuel efficiency, reliability and passenger experience [our customers] are looking for in the single-aisle airplane,” CDB Aviation president and CEO Peter Chang said.

In January, CDB Aviation added three new members to its executive team: Rob Murphy as general counsel and COO; Pat Hannigan as CCO and John Cunningham as SVP-Asia Pacific.

As of Feb. 28, Boeing has booked orders for 3,621 737 MAX aircraft; as of the same date, Airbus has received orders for 5,063 of its re-engined narrowbody A320neo family aircraft.

The 737 MAX 8 is expected to enter service this summer with Norwegian Air Shuttle. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, which placed the launch order for the 737 MAX, is expected to put its first MAX 8 into service Oct. 1.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com