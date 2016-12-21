Chorus Aviation, the parent company of Canadian regional carrier Jazz Aviation, will establish an aircraft leasing subsidiary, Chorus Aviation Capital.

Halifax-based Chorus has been seeking to diversify its business beyond Jazz’s capacity purchase agreement with Air Canada, which provides the bulk of the company’s revenue. It began engaging in leasing seriously last year, and took the leasing business a step further last month when it announced it was buying and leasing four Bombardier CRJ1000s to Spain’s Air Nostrum. The first of those CRJ1000s was delivered to Air Nostrum in November and the second is expected to be delivered this month.

Toronto-based Fairfax Financial Holdings will invest C$200 million ($149.7 million) in Chorus to buttress the new leasing subsidiary, which is expected to focus on leasing regional jets and turboprop aircraft to airlines around the world.

Chorus president and CEO Joe Randell called the establishment of the leasing subsidiary a “significant milestone in support of our vision to deliver regional aviation to the world. We have been building our capabilities in aircraft leasing, and are encouraged both by our successes to date and the opportunities we see in this segment. The cost-effective and flexible source of capital provided by Fairfax will enable us to accelerate and strengthen our position as a leading player in this growing business segment.”

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com