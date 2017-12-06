Hong Kong-based lessor China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) has accepted its first Airbus A320neo, and handed it over to Denver-based Ultra LCC Frontier Airlines.

CALC has 68 A320neo family aircraft on order and 147 Airbus aircraft in total in its orderbook. The delivery of the first A320neo at Airbus’s Toulouse plant on Dec. 6 was the lessor’s 100th delivery, including sale-and-leaseback aircraft.

Frontier Airlines’ president and CEO, Barry Biffle said, “In 10 years’ time, we will have tripled the size of our fleet.”

