Hong Kong-based China Aircraft Leasing Group (CALC) has agreed to buy an Airbus A320-200, following an order for two A320 aircraft April 3. These aircraft are scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2017. CALC said in a statement that its fleet will reach at least 103 aircraft by the end of this year.

CALC CEO Mike Poon said, “CALC continues to expand our fleet to support our sustained growth and globalization strategy. The acquisition of additional aircraft demonstrates our ability to source the popular single-aisle aircraft to meet airline customers’ demand under dynamic market conditions. Leveraging a unique business model underpinned by our professional expertise in the aviation industry and diversified financing channels, we have successfully grown our customer base and expanded our global footprint to cover Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and the US.”

Following the latest purchase agreement, CALC said its cumulative order book for new Airbus aircraft has reached a total of 176 aircraft. The group currently owns and manages a fleet of 83 aircraft, and targets to deliver at least 22 aircraft in 2017.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com