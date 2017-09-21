Azul Airbus A330-200
Azul Brazilian Airlines plans to add five Airbus A330-900neos, which Dublin-based lessor Avolon will supply. The Brazilian airline said it would start taking delivery of the 298-seat aircraft in “late 2018.” It will use the A330neo on US and European flights, as well as to some new destinations. Azul’s new A330neos have 34 business-class seats, plus 108 in its “Economy Extra” cabin and 156 in coach. Azul CEO John Rodgerson said the new aircraft “will ...
