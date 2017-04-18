BOC Aviation leased, purchased and sold a total of 54 aircraft in the first quarter of 2017, up 25.6% compared to a total 43 leased, purchased and sold aircraft in the year-ago quarter.

The Singapore-based lessor signed 31 leases, sold six owned aircraft, and ordered 17 aircraft during the quarter, including two Airbus A320ceos (valued at $198 million at list prices), 13 Boeing 737 MAX 8s ($1.4 billion) and two 747-8Fs ($758.2 million).

The company took delivery of 19 aircraft during the quarter and delivered 77, 92% of which have been committed for lease, BOC said.

BOC’s portfolio as of March 31 comprised 257 owned and 36 managed aircraft, with an average age of 3.2 years and an average remaining lease term of 7.4 years for the owned aircraft fleet. The company reported a portfolio utilization of 99.3% for the quarter.

As of the end of the quarter, BOC Aviation has a total of 201 aircraft on order, including 74 737 MAX 8s, 63 A320neo family aircraft, 33 737NG family aircraft, 22 A320ceo family aircraft, six A350-900s, two A330 family aircraft and one 777-300ER.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com