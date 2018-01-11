Rendering of 737 MAX 10 in BOC Aviation livery
Fast-expanding BOC Aviation took delivery of 74 aircraft in 2017 and added a further 48 to a pipeline of future acquisitions stretching to 2021, MD and CEO Robert Martin said in an operational update. This was the Singapore-based lessor’s largest aircraft portfolio growth since 2009. The company, a subsidiary of the Bank of China, has 287 owned and 31 managed aircraft on its books, with 173 more on order. The vast majority are single-aisle types, with 135 Airbus A320ceo-family and ...
