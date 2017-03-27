Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation posted a 2016 net profit of $418 million, up 21.9% from the company’s $343 million in net profit for 2015.

BOC’s revenues for the year totaled $1.2 billion, up 9.3% over $1.1 billion in revenue for 2015. Operating costs increased 4.2% in 2016 to $719 million, compared to $690 million in 2015, partly because of $3 million in expenses relating to BOC’s initial public offering (IPO) in June 2016, according to BOC CFO Phang Thim Fatt. The company recorded $474 million in operating income for the year, up 18.2% from 2015.

BOC raised approximately $550 million in its IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange June 1, 2016, reportedly the largest aircraft operating leasing company IPO ever.

BOC MD and CEO Robert Martin said, “2016 was an outstanding year for BOC Aviation … we generated a return on equity of 14.4% … in conjunction with our IPO.”

In 2016, BOC signed 79 lease agreements and at year-end had 71 deliveries scheduled for 2017. The company took delivery of 50 new aircraft during the year. Airbus delivered 21 A320ceos and 17 A321ceos and Boeing delivered 12 737-800s.

“In 2016, we delivered 67 new aircraft from our order book to our airline customers, including 11 where the customer exercised purchase options at delivery, giving us 56 new aircraft added to our owned aircraft portfolio. This [is] compared with 40 new aircraft added to the owned portfolio in 2015,” BOC COO David Walton said.

BOC’s portfolio as of Dec. 31 comprised 284 owned and 38 managed aircraft, with an average age of 3.2 years and an average remaining lease term of 7.3 years for the owned aircraft. The company reported a portfolio utilization of 99.9% and cash collection from airlines of 99.8%.

“The company has an order book of 199 aircraft scheduled to be delivered over the next five years,” Walton said. “Our committed capital expenditure for 2017 is $2.8 billion. 2017 will be the most active in terms of order book deliveries in the company’s history and we see a number of good opportunities to increase our pipeline beyond what has already been announced.”

“We continue to see good demand for leasing the popular Airbus and Boeing single-aisle models, which make up over 95% of our future orders,” Martin said, noting the company has placed new orders for an additional 12 A320 family aircraft and 17 737 family aircraft since the IPO in June. “We continue to see demand here in Asia-Pacific, reflecting the more rapid rates of air traffic growth that this region is experiencing relative to more mature, slower growth economies.”

“On the widebody side, we executed purchase and leaseback transactions with Air China for delivery of five widebodies in 2016 and six widebodies for Qatar Airways in 2017. The revenue impact of these transactions will be evident in 2017 and beyond,” Martin said.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com