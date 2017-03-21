Singapore-headquartered lessor BOC Aviation has placed an order for 13 Boeing 737 MAX 8s.

BOC Aviation managing director and CEO Robert Martin said the aircraft were selected for their lower operating costs and fuel efficiency. BOC will use the 737 MAX 8s to build its future delivery pipeline.

Including this latest transaction, BOC Aviation has ordered a total of 331 Boeing aircraft, including 209 737NGs and 74 737 MAX 8s.

This is the second recent aircraft order from BOC, which announced a deal for two more Airbus A320-200s on March 17.

BOC Aviation has a portfolio of 483 aircraft (owned, managed and on order). As of Dec. 31, 2016, its customer base spanned 68 airlines in 32 countries.

