Spanish regional airline Binter Canarias will expand its network with a Bombardier CRJ1000 aircraft under a leasing agreement with Valencia, Spain-based regional Air Nostrum.

It will be the first CRJ1000 operated by Binter.

Binter president and CEO Pedro Agustín del Castillo said the agreement “represents an important step in our growth journey ... We are confident that the CRJ1000 regional aircraft will also be a key asset in helping Binter offer a high level of service between the Canary Islands and Cabo Verde, Western Africa and the Iberian Peninsula.”

The CRJ1000 aircraft to be leased to Binter was delivered to Air Nostrum March 30 at Bombardier’s facility in Mirabel, Canada.

Air Nostrum now has 36 CRJ aircraft in its fleet, including 19 CRJ1000s.

