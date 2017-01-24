Irish lessor Avolon expanded its owned and managed fleet by 72% to 262 aircraft in 2016.

Avolon described 2016 as a “transformational year,” during which it was acquired by Bohai Capital, integrated Hong Kong Aviation Capital (HKAC) into its business, acquired a $2 billion portfolio of 45 aircraft from GECAS and struck an agreement to acquire CIT Group’s leasing business.

Detailing its year-end results on Jan. 24, Avolon said it delivered 74 aircraft and sold a further 35 during the 12-month period.

While the lessor’s fleet stood at 262 aircraft, with an average remaining lease terms of 7.3 years, the fleet total increases to 435 including aircraft commitments.

“This fleet will effectively double again in 2017 on completion of the acquisition of the aircraft leasing business of CIT Group,” Avolon said.

Avolon is preparing for the CIT Group aircraft leasing transaction and has raised $8.5 billion on the capital markets to finance the acquisition.

At year-end, Avolon had 85 airlines customers spanning 40 countries.

