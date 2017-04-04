Irish lessor Avolon completed the acquisition of New York-based CIT Group’s leasing business April 4 at a sale price of $10.4 billion. The transaction makes Avolon the world’s third largest lessor with a fleet of 868 aircraft worth over $43 billion, as of Dec. 31, 2016.

The acquisition doubled Avolon’s size, as the company absorbed CIT Group’s fleet of 334 owned and managed aircraft, plus a further 133 aircraft the company had ordered or committed to purchase.

“Our immediate priority is to integrate the business under the Avolon brand,” Avolon CEO Domhnal Slattery said.

The combined company’s fleet (as of Dec. 31, 2016) now comprises 551 owned aircraft, including: 243 Airbus A320 family aircraft; 160 Boeing 737NGs; 62 A330s; 24 Embraer E190-E195s; 14 Bombardier CRJ900s; 10 787-8/9s; seven 757s; seven CRJ200LRs; six A350-900s, six 767s; five A320/A321neos; four E175s and three 777s. The company manages 16 aircraft in the fleet, including: six A320 family aircraft; five A330s; three 737NGs and two 777s.

Avolon is now is committed to 301 new aircraft, including 154 A320/A321neos; 61 737 MAX-8/9s; 30 A330neos; 25 787-8/9s; 12 A350-900s; 11 A320 family aircraft and eight 737NGs.

The acquisition expanded Avolon’s customer base to 149 customers in 62 countries, with the in-service fleet spread in approximate thirds across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions, providing balanced geographic exposure, the company said.

Avolon has expanded significantly since its 2010 launch. The company was acquired by China’s Bohai Leasing, a subsidiary of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, in January 2016 for $7.6 billion. With that acquisition, Bohai/HNA Group became the world’s fourth largest lessor by asset value.

In October 2016, when Avolon originally announced its plan to acquire CIT Group’s leasing business, Slattery said the company’s intention was to become the world’s top aircraft lessor. “While this transaction is strategically compelling and will double the scale of Avolon, it is not the summit of our ambition,” Slattery said at the time.

To reach that goal, Avolon must surpass the portfolios of both Dublin-based AerCap and US-based lessor GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS). As of Dec. 31, 2016, AerCap has 1,566 owned, managed and committed aircraft in its portfolio worth $50.6 billion. GECAS has an owned or serviced fleet of approximately 1,700 fixed wing aircraft in operation or on order; GECAS has not revealed the approximate value of its fleet.

