Lufthansa Group subsidiary Austrian Airlines is wet leasing two Bombardier CRJ900s from Slovenia-based Adria Airways for short-haul routes on the Austrian network.

Austrian spokesperson Peter Thier told ATW the carrier is seeing stronger passenger demand because of airberlin’s insolvency, which creates less available capacity. In addition, Austrian wants to have reserve aircraft available for greater flexibility in flight planning.

Austrian will wet lease the first aircraft from Sept. 16 and the second one from Oct. 1.

The 86-passenger CRJ900s offer more capacity than Austrian’s smallest aircraft, the Bombardier Q400.

The CRJ900s will operate to destinations including Warsaw, Venice and Bucharest.

