Turboprop manufacturer ATR has created a new leasing, asset management and freighter department, as it seeks to improve its relationship with the lessor community.

The new division will manage aircraft sales to lessors, help them with new and used ATR placements, as well as supporting freighter conversions. ATR said it will be a “one-stop shop” for lessors.

“We feel we can do a better job working with the important leasing players in the market,” ATR CEO Christian Scherer said. “Lessors constitute valuable partners that require specific and dedicated interaction with ATR.”

ATR VP-customer and structured finance Karine Guenan has been appointed to lead this activity. Guenan joined ATR in 2002 and took up her current position, which she will continue to hold, in 2013.

“Her dual role not only creates synergies between the crucial aspects of leasing, used and freighter aircraft markets, but also utilizes her in-depth knowledge and experience of aircraft finance. This will help with the identification of key opportunities within a complex marketplace,” ATR said.

The department, which aims to further preserve the asset value of ATR’s aircraft, will also provide a full range of asset management services.

