Argentine ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC) startup Flybondi has finalized a lease agreement on its first Boeing 737-800 and is in talks to secure a fleet of up to 10 737-800s for 2017-18. Buenos Aires-based Flybondi aims to launch in September or October, using 189-seat 737-800s to initially serve domestic routes. The airline first revealed launch plans Sept. 30, 2016, and was granted rights on 41 domestic and 36 regional/international routes in February. In March, Flybondi said it was in ...
