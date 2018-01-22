The anticipated rise in interest rates, combined with strong underlying demand for aircraft will lead to higher lease rates, Air Lease Corp. (ALC) CEO John Plueger forecasts. “The utra-low lease rates are not sustainable,” Plueger told the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers conference in Dublin, pointing to sale-and-leaseback transactions in particular. His comments were echoed by ALC executive chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy. In strong words, he criticized the ...
