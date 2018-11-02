Aircastle, citing program slippage and not soft customer demand, will not take three Embraer E-Jet E2s as scheduled in 2019, the lessor’s top executive confirmed. “We had three deliveries in the fourth quarter of ‘19. Those have all been pushed out,” Aircastle CEO Mike Inglese said. “[We are] pushing those forward as the program slips a bit.” The Connecticut-based lessor has committed to 25 E-Jet E2s: 15 E190-E2s and 10 E195-E2s. It has placed ...