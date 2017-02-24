Los Angeles-based commercial aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp. (ALC) posted a 2016 net profit of $374.9 million, up 48% from $253.4 million net income in 2015.

ALC’s total revenues for the year were $1.4 billion, up 16% over $1.2 billion in 2015. The company’s expenses totaled $838.8 million, up 1.1%; operating income was $580.2 million, up 47.7% over $393 million in 2015.

In 2016, ALC signed lease agreements for 122 aircraft with 39 customers, ending the year with a net book value of $12 billion in aircraft with a weighted average age of 3.8 years and a weighted average lease term remaining of 6.9 years.

As of Dec. 31, 2016, ALC’s fleet totaled 237 owned aircraft (three less than 2015), and 30 managed aircraft (up one from 2015). During the year, ALC took delivery of 43 aircraft from its order book and sold 46 aircraft from its operating lease portfolio.

By the end of the year, ALC had sold all 19 of its remaining ATR 42/72-600 aircraft, plus 15 Embraer E190s and five E175s, to Danish regional aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) for $1.2 billion. The remaining five E175s will be sold to NAC during the first quarter of 2017.

In the 2016 fourth quarter, ALC recorded a $97 million net profit, a 19.9% increase over $80.9 million in 4Q2015. Revenues totaled $370.5 million, up 13.4% from $326.7 million, while operating expenses increased 9.5% to $221.1 million, leading to fourth-quarter operating income of $149.4 million, up 19.8% year-over-year.

“We [posted] record financial results in a highly competitive lease market,” ALC president and CEO John Plueger said. “Global passenger growth increased a healthy 6.3% in 2016 and continues to provide a fundamental stimulus to our business going forward … we continue to pursue strategic initiatives that build on our core competencies, and we enter 2017 with a tailwind from our new investment grade ‘BBB’ rating from Fitch.”

