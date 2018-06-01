Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation has agreed to purchase three new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners from Boeing. The agreement will take the number of 787-9s in BOC’s portfolio—either in service or on order—to 14.

All three aircraft have been placed on long-term leases with Spanish leisure carrier Air Europa and are scheduled to be delivered to the airline in 2020.

The latest order will assist Air Europa to build up its longer-haul capabilities, BOC Aviation MD and CEO Robert Martin said June 1.

Air Europa, based on the Spanish island of Majorca, is the country’s third-largest airline and the first privately-owned Spanish company to operate domestic scheduled flights. It is a subsidiary of the Globalia tourism group and a member of the SkyTeam alliance.

The airline has a co-operation arrangement with Ireland-based LCC Ryanair, by which Ryanair sells tickets to 16 Air Europa destinations in the Americas, although results so far have been modest.

The airline already operates 787-8s on long-haul duties shared with Airbus A330s, while 737-800s and Embraer 195 regional jets handle shorter routes.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com