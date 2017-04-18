Dublin-based lessor AerCap signed $7.2 billion in financing transactions during the first quarter of 2017, eclipsing—by $2.6 billion—the company’s financing transactions for the full year of 2016.

In January, AerCap reported the company has signed $4.6 billion in financing transactions in 2016.

All totaled, AerCap leased, purchased and sold 105 aircraft in first-quarter 2017, down 19.9% compared to 131 aircraft leased, purchased and sold in the year-ago quarter.

AerCap reported the company signed leases on 69 aircraft in the first quarter (12 widebodies and 57 narrowbodies), purchased 11 aircraft (seven Airbus A320neos, two A350-900s and two Boeing 787-9s, valued at $1.9 billion at list prices), and sold 21 aircraft from its owned portfolio and four from its managed portfolio.

As of March 31, AerCap had 1,541 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio, placed with approximately 200 customers in 80 countries.

