Irish lessor AerCap firmed an order with Rolls-Royce to power 10 forthcoming Boeing 787-9s with Trent 1000-TEN engines—a transaction valued at $450 million at list prices—the UK engine manufacturer said Jan. 22. AerCap will also option Trent 1000-TEN engine purchases for an additional five 787s.

AerCap placed an order for 30 787-9 Dreamliners at the Paris Air Show in June 2017, an $8.1 billion investment that vaulted the Dublin-based lessor into being Boeing’s biggest 787 customer. As of Dec. 31, AerCap has taken delivery of 57 Dreamliner aircraft (16 787-8s and 41 787-9s), which are at present leased out to 12 customers. Beyond the 30 787-9s from the Paris Air Show order, AerCap has another 35 787s on backlog, including sale leasebacks.

Rolls-Royce’s Trent 1000-TEN engine, which is designed to power all 787 variants, entered commercial service Nov. 23, 2017. The new The Trent 1000-TEN’s improved thrust (up to 78,000 lbs.) and efficiency come from technologies derived from Rolls-Royce’s Trent XWB and Advance turbofan engine programs. “This engine … [contributes] to the Dreamliner achieving a 20% greater efficiency than the aircraft it replaces, as well as having half the noise footprint of previous-generation aircraft,” Rolls-Royce said.

The Trent 1000-TEN is now the production-standard engine for all Rolls-powered 787 variants. The engine supersedes earlier Package C variants of the Trent 1000, which were employed on the bulk of Rolls-Royce powered 787s already delivered (GE Aviation GEnx-1B engines can be been installed on 787s as well). The Package C variant of the engine had been affected by problems with its intermediate pressure turbine (IPT) blades on several models. A pair of incidents involving the earlier engine variant prompted Air New Zealand to temporarily ground three 787-9s in December 2017. Package C-variant engines are being upgraded systematically.

