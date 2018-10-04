Netherlands-based aircraft lessor AerCap signed lease agreements for 62 aircraft in the 2018 third quarter, comprising nine widebodies and 53 narrowbodies.

For the three-month period, the company purchased 12 aircraft—six Airbus A320neo family aircraft, two Airbus A350s, two Boeing 737 MAX 8s and two 787-9s.

In September, AerCap took delivery of its first 737 MAX 8, to be leased to China Southern Airlines, the first of five destined for the Chinese carrier from AerCap’s 737 MAX order book with Boeing.

The company also sold 13 aircraft: four Airbus A320 family, two Airbus A330s, one A340, a Boeing 737NG, a 757, two 767-300ERs, one 777-200ER and one 777-300.

AerCap said it signed financing transactions worth $750 million.

The lessor, which owned and managed 1,057 aircraft as of Sept. 30 and has 400 aircraft on order, will release its third-quarter financial results Oct. 30.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk