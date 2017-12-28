Irish-headquartered lessor AerCap has exercised options on 50 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, with deliveries starting from 2022.

This latest commitment takes AerCap to a total of 270 A320neo family aircraft, owned and on order.

“As the largest lessor of the A320neo family aircraft, we have already placed three quarters of our A320neo family aircraft from our existing forward order book with Airbus. We have seen significant market appetite for these aircraft from our diverse customer base. This transaction is in line with our portfolio strategy of investing in the most in-demand modern technology aircraft in the world,” AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly said.

As of Sept. 30, 2017, AerCap had a portfolio of 1,506 owned, managed, or on order aircraft.

