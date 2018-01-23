Boeing’s plan for a new mid-market airplane (NMA) has been met with some hesitation by the aircraft finance and leasing community, as illustrated in comments made by Dublin-based lessor AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly. “There is a demand for the mission [of the NMA],” Kelly told delegates at the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers conference in Dublin. However, he pointed out Boeing needs to find a way to price the aircraft “not too far from the Airbus A321 or used 767s and ...