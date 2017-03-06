Irish carrier Aer Lingus will lease seven Airbus A321neos with 97-ton maximum take-off weight (MTOW) from Air Lease Corp. (ALC), with deliveries starting in 2019.

In 2015, Los Angeles-based ALC made the first commitment to the long-range (LR) version of the A321neo, which will be able to fly around 206 passengers in a two-class layout on routes of up to 4,000 nautical miles. In November 2016, Dublin-based Aer Lingus confirmed it had issued a request for proposals (RFP) for seven A321neo LRs. Under a long-term lease agreement, ALC plans to deliver the first A321neo LR to Aer Lingus in the 2019 second quarter. Two more will be delivered in 2019, followed by four in 2020.

ALC said Aer Lingus will operate the A321neo LRs on transatlantic and other routes. “The A321neo LR aircraft leased from ALC will allow Aer Lingus to eventually replace four Boeing 757s, and add more nonstop routes and frequencies to US and Canadian cities,” ALC executive chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy said.

