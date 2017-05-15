Rendering of Boeing 787-9 in WestJet livery
Pilots at Calgary’s WestJet have voted to join the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA). Sixty-two percent of pilots voted in favor of ALPA representation, the union said in a May 12 statement. The Canadian low-cost carrier (LCC) employs more than 1,400 pilots, and 97% of those eligible to vote did so. Pilots now will develop a master executive council to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement, ALPA said. The Canada Industrial Relations Board issued an order certifying ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"WestJet pilots agree to join ALPA" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.