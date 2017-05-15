Pilots at Calgary’s WestJet have voted to join the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA). Sixty-two percent of pilots voted in favor of ALPA representation, the union said in a May 12 statement. The Canadian low-cost carrier (LCC) employs more than 1,400 pilots, and 97% of those eligible to vote did so. Pilots now will develop a master executive council to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement, ALPA said. The Canada Industrial Relations Board issued an order certifying ...