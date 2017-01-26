US-based flight attendants for Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific voted Jan. 26 to approve union representation by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA-CWA).

According to the Washington DC-based AFA-CWA, Cathay Pacific employs 450 cabin crew in the US with personnel based at San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Los Angeles International (LAX) and New York JFK. The airline operates daily flights to Hong Kong from LAX, SFO, JFK, Boston Logan (BOS) and Chicago O’Hare (ORD).

In a statement, AFA international president Sara Nelson indicated the union will work to raise US-based cabin crew’s pay, benefits and job security to the levels of “their Cathay cabin crew counterparts in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and Canada.”

Cathay Pacific could not immediately be reached for comment.

