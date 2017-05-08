The British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) has spoken out against mental health rules, proposed in the wake of the 2015 Germanwings tragedy, saying they could be counterproductive.

The new rules, proposed by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), could increase the stigma around pilot mental health and push the problem underground if pilots fear losing their jobs, BALPA said.

They include new requirements that will strengthen pilot medical examinations to include drugs and alcohol screening, a comprehensive mental health assessment and improved follow-ups of previous psychiatric conditions. In addition, the training, oversight and assessment of aero-medical examiners will be stepped up and further measures will be put in place to prevent fraud.

“We need to ensure these new rules support pilots and don’t demonize them,” BALPA head of flight safety and aeromedical examiner Rob Hunter said.

One of the measures calls for pilots to undergo a psychological assessment when they are employed by an airline, but BALPA is concerned about effectiveness, adding that no tests have proven reliable for accurately determining the true mental state of a pilot.

“BALPA and the ECA [European Cockpit Association] have also continued to point out to EASA that the use of psychological testing would, sadly, almost certainly not have prevented the Germanwings tragedy. It is wrong to assume that anyone suffering with depression is suicidal and furthermore, homicidal, such as was the case with the Germanwings co-pilot,” Hunter said.

A preliminary report on the Germanwings crash by French agency BEA revealed that co-pilot Andreas Lubitz, alone on the flight deck, switched the selected altitude from 38,000 ft. to 100 ft.—the minimum value possible on an Airbus A320—and increased the speed of the aircraft, setting in motion an intentional descent into the French Alps.

It was later discovered that Lubitz, who locked the pilot out of the cockpit and refused to open the door in the last minutes of the flight, was seeking treatment for depression. A private physician referred him to a psychotherapist and psychiatrist one month before the accident and diagnosed possible psychosis two weeks before the accident, the BEA report stated. The psychiatrist prescribed anti-depressants one month before the accident and other anti-depressants, along with sleeping aid medication, eight days before the accident. But none of the health care providers reported any aeromedical concerns to authorities.

EASA’s proposals are expected to be presented to member states in June 2017, with a final decision expected after autumn 2017. Any new rules will be implemented by autumn 2019.

