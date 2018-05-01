Australian LCC Tigerair is facing the prospect of schedule disruption as its pilots plan limited industrial action over a long-running contract dispute.

Tigerair pilots, mainly represented by the Australian Federation of Air Pilots (AFAP), said their work-to-rule action will begin at 6 a.m. May 4 and conclude at midnight May 6. The union said pilots will not stop work completely, but will refuse to work outside the scheduled roster and will not fly any aircraft until all “allowable defects” have been resolved.

Pilot contract negotiations with Tigerair have been underway for 12 months, and the AFAP claims management offers include working conditions that are below industry standards. The union stressed it has the option to withdraw its industrial action if Tigerair makes a “reasonable offer” during scheduled meetings on May 1-2.

The AFAP represents about 75% of Tigerair pilots, while some are represented by the Association for Virgin Australia Group Pilots. Tigerair is a subsidiary of Virgin Australia.

Tigerair said it “continues to negotiate in good faith” with pilots. The carrier is not commenting on details of negotiations, but said it “looks forward to reaching a mutually beneficial outcome as soon as possible.”

The airline has “plans in place” to minimize schedule disruption if the pilots’ work-to-rule goes ahead. Passengers on affected flights may be switched to other Tigerair or Virgin Australia services, and will be advised of any changes.

