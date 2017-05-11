Spirit Airlines said it has reached an agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) to indefinitely extend a temporary restraining order compelling Spirit’s pilots to cease what the ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC) has called “a pervasive illegal work slowdown.”

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Spirit filed a lawsuit May 8 in a US federal court in Fort Lauderdale against ALPA, which represents Spirit’s nearly 1,600 pilots, asking for a “preliminary injunction compelling an immediate end to this illegal work slowdown” that the airline said cost it $8.5 million in the first eight days of the month.

A breakdown in labor contract negotiations in late April was followed, Spirit alleged, by pervasive pilot unavailability leading to about 15% of its flight schedule being canceled in the first week of May. The court issued the temporary restraining order May 9 and ordered a motion for a hearing on a preliminary injunction.

Spirit said the preliminary injunction is no longer needed because the agreement with ALPA to extend the temporary restraining order means the pilots will “restore the status quo while the company and union remain in mediated contract negotiations.” The airline said ALPA has agreed that the temporary restraining order “will remain in effect until a collective bargaining agreement is signed and ratified or, if applicable, the parties are released from mediation by the [US] National Mediation Board.”

ALPA declined to add comment to Spirit’s statement on the agreement between the airline and the union on the temporary restraining order. When the temporary restraining order was issued, ALPA stated: “The court has spoken and Spirit pilots will fully comply with the order handed down, which is completely in line with our overriding goal: the resumption of normal operations.”

Spirit and its pilots have been engaged in collective bargaining talks since February 2015. The pilots’ labor contract became amendable on July 31, 2015.

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com