Southwest Airlines’ unionized facilities maintenance technicians have rejected a five-year tentative agreement reached in October.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) reached the tentative agreement after starting negotiations in June 2013.

However, when ballots were tallied Dec. 29, the agreement was rejected. AMFA said 19 eligible voters rejected the deal while 15 accepted it.

"The company will take a step back to assess the results of the vote and determine how we might structure a contract that respects and serves the interests of both the company and our employees," Southwest senior director corporate facilities John Zuzu said.

There was no timeline give for when negotiations might resume.

Southwest has secured contract agreements with several other labor groups this year, including aircraft appearance technicians, also represented by AMFA, the pilots and the flight attendants.

