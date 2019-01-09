Flights in Germany face further disruption this week because of planned strike action by security staff at three of the country’s airports.

Security employees at Cologne-Bonn, Dusseldorf and Stuttgart airports will strike for a full day on Jan. 10, the Verdi union said. This follows a 4-hour strike by security personnel on Jan. 7 at Berlin’s Tegel and Schoenfeld airports, which resulted in delayed flights and cancellations.

The union is demanding an hourly wage of €20 ($23) for security workers, but said the offer put forward by the BDLS employers association falls far short of that. If no better offer is forthcoming, Verdi said further strikes could not be ruled out.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled to take place Jan. 23.

Industrial action taken last year by the Verdi union in Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne and Bremen forced German carrier Lufthansa to cancel more than 800 flights. The one-day action on April 10 by ground handling staff, support workers and the airport fire brigade affected 90,000 Lufthansa passengers, and was described by the airline as being “completely unacceptable.”

